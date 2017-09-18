3 arrested in protest at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA (AP) -- Georgia Tech officials say three people were arrested during a protest after a vigil for a student who was fatally shot by campus police.

Investigators said police shot and killed Scout Schultz late Saturday night after the 21-year-old student called 911 to report an armed and possibly intoxicated suspicious person who fit Schultz's physical description.

Georgia Tech officials Monday night urged students to stay indoors because of violent protests on campus.

University spokesman Lance Wallace said in a statement that after the vigil, a group of about 50 protesters marched to the campus police department. He said one police vehicle was damaged and two officers suffered minor injuries, with one taken to a hospital for treatment.

Wallace says three people were arrested and charged with inciting a riot and battery of an officer.

In a statement released through their attorney, the family of a Georgia Tech student who was fatally shot by police urged protesters to act peacefully.

Chris Stewart, a lawyer for the family, has said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed to him Monday that Schultz was holding a multipurpose tool but that the blade was not extended.

Stewart said in a statement from Schultz's family: "Answering violence with violence is not the answer. Our goal is to work diligently to make positive change at Georgia Tech in an effort to ensure a safer campus for all students."

Georgia Tech officials are urging students to stay indoors because of violent protests on campus after the death of a student who authorities say was advancing on officers with a knife.

The university issued the emergency alert Monday night, shortly after a vigil was held to honor the life of 21-year-old Scout Schultz.

Authorities did not immediately release details about the protests.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles says three suicide notes were found in Schultz's dorm room.

Investigators say a Georgia Tech student who was killed by campus police was the one who called police to report a possibly intoxicated person holding a knife and maybe armed with a gun.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in an email Monday that Schultz made the 911 call and described an alleged suspicious person who fit Schultz's own physical description.

Miles says three suicide notes were found in Schultz's dorm room.

Miles says one multi-purpose tool that included a knife was found at the scene and no guns were found.

The father of a Georgia Tech student who was fatally shot by campus police said his child had a history of depression but he wasn't aware of any particular difficulties in recent weeks.

William Schultz said his child was a great student with a 3.9 GPA and was on track to graduate early in December. The fourth-year computer engineering student identified as nonbinary and intersex and preferred the pronouns "they" and "them" rather than "he" and "him."

William Schultz said Scout spent the summer at home to decompress after having worked straight through the two previous summers. After attempting suicide two years ago, Scout Schultz went through counseling and there was no indication anything was wrong when his father dropped him at school last month.

A lawyer for the parents of a Georgia Tech student who was fatally shot by campus police says he doesn't appreciate the narrative surrounding the shooting that has been put forward by the school and law enforcement.

Chris Stewart said Monday that reports have made it sound like Schultz was carrying a big knife when he was actually carrying a multi-tool gadget. Stewart says a photo taken by a WSB-TV team when it arrived on the scene shows that the knife wasn't even extended.

Stewart said the officers were not facing any immediate danger when one inappropriately fired on Schultz, who he says had a history of depression and appeared to be suffering a mental breakdown.

Georgia Tech is refusing to release the 911 call that led to campus police fatally shooting a student at the Atlanta school.

Police shot and killed 21-year-old Scout Schultz after they say he was advancing on officers with a knife Saturday night.

A statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that Schultz refused to put down the knife and kept moving toward officers early Sunday outside a dormitory.

WSB-TV reported that the item, still on the ground when the station arrived, appeared to be a half-open multi-tool without any tools extended.

In response to a request from The Associated Press, Georgia Tech on Monday refused to release the 911 call, or any personnel or disciplinary reports involving the officers, saying that such information is exempt from Georgia's open records law.

Campus police shot and killed a Georgia Tech student who they say was advancing on officers with a knife.

A statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 21-year-old Scout Schultz refused to put down a knife and kept moving toward officers early Sunday outside a dormitory.

WSB-TV reported that the item, still on the ground when the station arrived, appeared to be a half-open multi-tool without any tools extended.

The fourth-year computer engineering student from Lilburn used the name "Scout," and the pronouns "they" and "them" to "him" or "her." President of the campus Pride Alliance, Schultz wrote on its website, "I'm bisexual, nonbinary and intersex."

Mother Lynne Schultz tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Schultz was a brilliant student despite numerous medical issues including depression, and had twice attempted suicide.