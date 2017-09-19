Military budget would swell under Senate bill - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Military budget would swell under Senate bill

Posted:

By RICHARD LARDNER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The U.S. armed forces appear to be on track for a budget greater than at any time during the decade-plus wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

This, after the Senate overwhelmingly approved a bill that would pump $700 billion into military spending for the budget year that starts in October.

The bill also would expand U.S. missile defenses in response to North Korea's hostility and protects excess military bases from being closed.

The bill doesn't reflect all that President Donald Trump wanted but he hasn't threatened to veto it.

