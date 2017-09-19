Ginseng Festival brings positive impacts to North Central Wisconsin

After planning for two years, the first ever Ginseng Festival was a success, according to directors.

Marking consultant of Millennium Marketing Lori McGehee said profits for vendors have increased due to the turn out in attendance.

"We had a lot more people than we expected," McGehee said. "There was about 5,000 to 7,000 people."

McGehee explained how the root brings so much economical impact to the community.

"The value of the crop is about $50 million," McGehee said. "The return on investment is about $150 million."

She said the festival brought people from places all across the world like China, Japan, and Europe..

The Wausau Convention and Visitors Bureau is working with the Ginseng Board of Wisconsin to bring the event back next year.

"It was such a success and great boost for the community," McGehee said.

Directors say they wish to bring more vendors for next year's event.