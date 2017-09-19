'Double jeans' the new fashion trend making waves

We've shown you jeans that come pre-stained with mud, and pairs with plastic panels on the side. Now there's a new costly denim fashion trend that is making headlines.

They're called double jeans. The pants have an extra waistband, to make it look like you're wearing two pairs of paints. The jeans are made by London Fashion House brand Natasha Zinko.

The pants cost $695. Despite the costly price tag, the jeans are flying off shelves. ShopBop.com says their shippment has already sold out.