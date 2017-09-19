Man arrives at hospital with weight stuck on ‘sensitive’ body part

A man in Germany arrived at the hospital with quite an interesting injury that he sustained while working out.

According to Feuerwehr Worms on Facebook, the man somehow managed to get his penis stuck in a gym weight plate. It took firefighters around three hours to cut the equipment off his genitals. They had to use a "cutting grinder, a vibrating saw and a hydraulic rescue device” just to remove it.

Crews in Worms, Germany posted a picture of the broken weight, along with the mortifying story, as a warning to all men who think that might be a decent idea.

The post read, “One person had a very sensitive part of the body trapped in the hole of a 2,5 kg-dumbbell disc.”

According to the post, the man is making a full recovery.