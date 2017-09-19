Jogger nicknamed ‘The Mad Pooper’ wanted for defecating in front - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Jogger nicknamed ‘The Mad Pooper’ wanted for defecating in front yards

Posted:

Colorado Springs, CO — A Colorado neighborhood is working to stop a jogger who keeps defecating in the front yards of houses — even in front of children.

"I was like 'are you serious? Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids?' And she was like 'Yeah...sorry,'" homeowner Cathy Budde said.

She says it wouldn't be that big of a deal, if it was just that one time.

Budde says other people have come forward to report they have seen the same woman relieve herself outside a local Walgreens and in other yards.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.