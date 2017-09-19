Jogger nicknamed ‘The Mad Pooper’ wanted for defecating in front yards

Colorado Springs, CO — A Colorado neighborhood is working to stop a jogger who keeps defecating in the front yards of houses — even in front of children.

"I was like 'are you serious? Are you really taking a poop right here in front of my kids?' And she was like 'Yeah...sorry,'" homeowner Cathy Budde said.

She says it wouldn't be that big of a deal, if it was just that one time.

Budde says other people have come forward to report they have seen the same woman relieve herself outside a local Walgreens and in other yards.