Stranger molests child on Madison school playground

Police are looking for a man who reportedly molested a child on the playground of a Madison school.



According to Madison police, the 6-year-old told her mother she was molested on the playground of Lapham Elementary School on E. Dayton Street during school hours. The family was able to provide possible physical evidence, but little information about the suspect.



The Special Victims Unit is taking over the investigation, according to police. The suspect is described as a man with a long, black beard and mustache. He was wearing a red shirt and black pants. The man was carrying binoculars and had a bag across his shoulder.