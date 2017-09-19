Investigators: Fatal hit & run suspect "thought he struck a deer"

A man charged in the fatal hit and run crash of a bicyclist in Kenosha County told his wife he thought he hit a deer, according to investigators.

The crash happened around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on 260th Avenue and 119th Street in Trevor.

Jackie Hutcheson Jr., 29, died at the scene.

Authorities said the driver left the area after the crash. Investigators found pieces of debris believed to be from a dark-colored Volvo.

The wife of Ryan Peterson, 39, contacted the sheriff's office on Monday after reading a media release which included the location of the crash. It was the same area where Peterson told her that he thought he struck a deer the night before.

Peterson was arrested and charged with hit and run causing death. His vehicle, a 2002 black Volvo, has been recovered.