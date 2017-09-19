Wisconsin WWII soldier to be laid to rest Saturday

A Wisconsin World War II veteran, who went missing in Germany in 1944, will be buried on Saturday with full military honors, according to a press release from the Department of Defense.

The body of Army Pfc. Gerald Wipfli of Nekoosa was discovered in 2010, when electrical workers found his remains when installing power lines. The remains were sent to a medical examiner in Hawaii for identification.

Wipfli went missing after intense battle with German forces in Schmidt. He was one of 33 soldiers who could not be found from his company. In 1950, he was declared as “non-recoverable.”

The Department of Defense says the German government was vital to the success of Wipfli's recovery in 2010.

He will be laid to rest on Sept. 23 in Nekoosa.