The Latest: Right-to-carry gun bill clears Wisconsin panel

The Latest on Wisconsin Senate committee vote on open carry bill (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

A Wisconsin Senate committee has passed a bill that would allow for the carrying of concealed weapons without a permit.

The Republican-controlled Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee voted 3-2 along party lines Tuesday to pass the measure. It now heads to the full Senate, which could take it up next month.

Current state law requires anyone who carries a concealed weapon to obtain a permit and get training.

But the bill would do away with the license requirement for someone who wanted to carry a hidden weapon.

The measure would have to pass the Senate and Assembly, and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker, before becoming law. Walker has said he was comfortable with the current system requiring permits to carry concealed weapons, but he hasn't said whether he would sign the bill into law.

8:43 a.m.

The carrying of concealed handguns without a permit would be legal under a bill up for approval in a Wisconsin state Senate committee.

The Senate Judiciary and Public Safety Committee planned to vote Tuesday on sending the Republican-backed proposal to the full Senate for a vote.

