Suspect in Wausau armed robberies, Madison homicide attacks sheriff's deputy

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Dane County sheriff's deputy was injured Monday by a suspect in two Wausau armed robberies and a Madison homicide.

Sheriff's deputies were in the process of moving 37-year-old Curtis J. Langlois from visitation back to his cell in the City-County building jail when he began shouting and threatening one of the deputies. Langlois was in full restraints at this time.

While in an elevator, Langlois struggled with deputies. He was able to get his handcuffed hands around one deputy's neck, choking her until three other deputies regained control of Langlois.

Langlois now faces new charges of Resisting, Battery to a Law Enforcement Officer, and Strangulation.

The deputy injured in the attack was treated at the hospital and released.

Langlois is charged with shooting two men, one of them to death, at the 7-Eleven on the West Beltline on August 2nd. His bail was recently set at $2 million dollars. He was also the suspect in two Wausau armed robberies in August.