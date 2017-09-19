Quake kills at least 2 people in Mexico State

3:10 p.m.

Mexico State Gov. Alfredo del Mazo tells the Televisa news network that the magnitude 7.1 earthquake has killed at least two people in his state, which borders Mexico City.

Del Mazo said a quarry worker was killed when the quake unleashed a rock slide, and another died when hit by a falling lamppost.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 76 miles (123 kilometers) southeast of Mexico City.

3:05 p.m.

Mayor Miguel Angel Mancera says there are reports of people trapped in collapsed buildings in Mexico City, though the number is not clear.

He told the Televisa network that there appear to be 20 or more buildings that collapsed or suffered serious damage.

Mancera said he did not yet have any report of fatalities from the magnitude 7.1 quake which was centered near the Puebla state town of Raboso, about 76 miles (123 kilometers) southeast of Mexico City.

