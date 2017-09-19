DA: Waupaca teen pointed gun at friend and pulled the trigger

WAUPACA (WAOW) - A Waupaca teenager accused of fatally shooting a friend with a .22-caliber pistol in July told investigators that he had pointed the gun at his brother before and pulled the trigger "many times" playing cops and robbers, according to a criminal complaint.

Austin Hovarter is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the July 26 shooting death of 15-year-old Jacob Peglow at Hovarter's rural Waupaca home.

Hovarter, who was 17 at the time, made his first court appearance late last week and a judge set a $100,000 cash bond, which was posted, according to online court records. He is to return to court Sept. 26 for a preliminary hearing.

The complaint said Hovarter's 14-year-old brother witnessed the shooting, telling investigators that the three teens were in his parents' bedroom where the gun was kept when Hovarter got it, pointed it a Peglow, pulled the trigger and a shot rang out.

The boy said he heard Peglow say, "Oh my god you shot me!," the complaint said.

The boy told investigators the pistol was normally unloaded.

Nearly two months after the shooting, Hovarter told investigators he and Peglow were playing cops and robbers when the shooting happened.

The maximum punishment for first-degree reckless homicide is 60 years in prison.