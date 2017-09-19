Homeless man in strange Steven Point bank incident reaches plea deal

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - A 37-year-old homeless Stevens Point man accused of putting a bag containing a dead cat, a loaf of bread and a dollar bill wrapped around a rock into a bank deposit box to "cleanse the bank of fraud" pleaded no contest to two felonies Tuesday, according to online Portage County court records.

Justin Doppsmith was convicted of bail jumping and discharging a bodily fluid at a public safety worker in the June 5 incident at Associated Bank in Stevens Point, court records said. In the plea deal, prosecutors dismissed two misdemeanors.

Doppsmith is to be sentenced Nov. 10, court records said.

Police said the cat put into the bank's night deposit box had been dead for some time.

When Doppsmith was stopped by officers, he said the officer was "not a game warden," he did not recognize his authority and he spit on an officer, the criminal complaint said.