New therapy pool approved by Marathon County

The fate of North Central Health Care's (NCHC) aquatic therapy program has been decided.

The Marathon County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday night to build a new pool, drawing cheers from the packed meeting room. Officials said this decision is 9 years in the making.

"There's been a very active constituency in favor of this pool," said County Administrator Brad Karger. "They have been at so many meetings, they've provided so much support. They've been, as board members mentioned, very professional, but very insistent that their needs be heard and understood."

The total cost is around $6 million. The county will borrow $3.4 million while the remaining money has to be raised by a community campaign by March 2018. NCHC officials said they're thankful for the move ahead with the project.

"We've been talking with some community agencies and certainly looking for grants to help fund the $3 million we're going to have to raise," said NCHC Interim CEO Michael Loy. "But we have 5 months to work now and it's going to be a lot of work and we're going to have to get started really quick with it."



Workers at NCHC said the current pool, used to regain strength and mobility, is deteriorating. It serves around 500 people.