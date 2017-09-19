Wausau warming center holds open house

Catholic Charities in Wausau opened its warming center to the public Tuesday afternoon.



Community members were able to tour the building and meet with the center's new coordinator Tracy Rieger.



The building can support 25 individuals each night during the winter.



Those individuals have access to free meals, showers, and laundry machines.



Rieger said the center is an important asset to the community.

"You know, we're coming up on the really cold months in Wisconsin, so to get these adults off the street and into a warm, caring environment is very important to me," said Rieger.

The warming center will open on November 1st and closes at the end of April next year. The center is accepting donations and looking for volunteers.