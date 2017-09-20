Tuesday Sports Report: D.C. Everest volleyball wins a thriller a - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday Sports Report: D.C. Everest volleyball wins a thriller against Newman Catholic in five sets

Posted:
By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
Here are Tuesday's local scores as reported to the WAOW sports office.

Girls Volleyball

Athens 3, Phillips 0

D.C. Everest 3, Newman Catholic 2

Eau Claire Memorial 3, Medford 1

Rosholt 3, Wild Rose 0

Boys Soccer

Lakeland 1, Mosinee 0

SPASH 5, Wausau East 2

Wisconsin Rapids 4, D.C. Everest 4

Wausau West 5, Marshfield 2

Girls Tennis

Medford 5, Minocqua/Lakeland 2

SPASH 7, D.C. Everest 0

Wisconsin Rapids 7, Merrill 0

Wisconsin Rapids 5, Marshfield 2

Swimming

SPASH 135, Marshfield 34

