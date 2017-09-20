Hospital employees removed after taking disturbing photos of newborns, calling them 'mini Satans'

JACKSONVILLE, Fla - Hospital employees from the Naval Hospital Jacksonville have been removed from patient care after disturbing photos involving newborns went viral on Monday.

The viral post, that has been shared over 185,000 times, shows screenshots taken from the employees' Snapchat account. In the images, the employee is seen sticking up her middle finger to a newborn, captioned with "How I currently feel about these mini Satans." The post also explains that in one of the Snapchat screenshots, the "navy nurse" and her friend held up the baby, making the baby dance to rap music.

The Naval Hospital Jacksonville posted a statement addressing the photos on their Facebook page:

"We are aware of a video / photo posted online. It's outrageous, unacceptable, incredibly unprofessional, and cannot be tolerated. We have identified those involved: two junior enlisted staff. They have been removed from patient care and they will be handled by the legal system and military justice. We've notified the patient's parents."