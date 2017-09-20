5 tips to manage student debt

National student loan debt is at an all time high according to a recent statistic from Experian -- $1.4 trillion.

UW-Stevens Point financial aid associate director Carol Scipior said its important for students to be educated about financial resources.

"This time of year we see a lot more traffic because students have a ton of questions regarding their financial award," Scipior said.

Before filling out the Free Application For Student Aid (FAFSA) Scipior explains parents and students need to understand what exactly they need to accurately complete it.

"They need their income and know what the amount of their assets is," said Scipior. "In many cases individuals can just use the IRS Data Retrieval tool to get all that information."

In the last couple years, she said parents and students seem to have a better understanding when it comes to financial aid, but there's still some aspects that need to be cleared.

"It's very important for them to attend seminars dealing with financial literacy, and go to their college financial aid office and ask questions," Scipior said.

Another tip from the UWSP financial is that students should only take out loans for the amount they need and to keep track of them.

"Know who your loan provider is and how much interest is growing on them" Scipior explains.

By visiting the National Student Loan Data System, it allows students to keep an eye on how much their award all through college.

When its time to repay college loans back Scipior said students are not well aware of how it works.

"Typically students will take out the 10 year repayment plan," said Scipior. However there are other options just ask your loan providers."

Directors say some of the repayment plans are based from income and sometimes after a period of time paying back loans, the loans can be forgiven.

The 2018-2019 Free Application For Student Aid will be available for students and parents to complete on October 1st.

To recap, here are five things you can do to deal with student loans.

1. Be educated about financial resources.

2. Find out what you need to know before starting FAFSA.

3. Learn about financial literacy through classes or seminars.

4. Know your loan provider, know your interest rate.

5. Understand the repayment process.