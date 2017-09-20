6 women invited to wedding arrive accidentally wearing the same Forever New dress

SYDNEY (WJLA) - Have you ever arrived at a function, only to discover that someone else is wearing your dress? The odds are you have, as it's happened to most of us at some point, but imagine showing up and discovering that not only one but five other women are wearing your dress. That's exactly what Debbie Speranza in Sydney said happened on Sunday.

At first glance, the photo posted to Facebook appears to show a bride with her bridesmaids, but Speranza says the six women sporting the Forever New dress were there as guests.

"no we are NOT bridesmaids just the guests," the post stated in part.

Speranza offers Forever New some advice on how to prevent party-goers from making the same mistake but meanwhile, the women seemed to be enjoying a laugh.

"You really should start a bridal registry so that your customers can enquire whether anyone else has purchased one of your dresses for the same event," Speranza states in the Facebook post.