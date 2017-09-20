Wake Up Pet Pause: Be careful about spices

On Pet pause, Dolores gives us tips on what not to feed your pets. Dolores says garlic and onions are toxic for pets.

She says to also stay away from any spices like red pepper and cayenne. If a pet gets a stomach ache....have them not eat for 24 hours to help the stomach settle. Then give them a bland diet of chicken and rice, but not too much rice.



Dolores says, if your dog throws up and poops frequently, they can get dehydrated quickly.

To get them to drink water, put chicken broth in their water. If symptoms persist...Take animal to the vet.