Marathon Co. house struck by lightning - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marathon Co. house struck by lightning

Posted:
By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
Bio
Connect
Biography
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

A house in Marathon County was struck by lightning as storms rolled through the area Wednesday morning. 

No one was hurt, according to the South Area Fire Department.

The house is on the 8500 block of Wintergreen Road in Wausau.

Outages have been reported to Wisconsin Public Service. 

Newsline 9 has a reporter at the scene. Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.