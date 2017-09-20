Oneida Co. father arrested for child neglect in death of 20-month-old boy

The Rhinelander father of a 20-month old boy who died in April has been arrested for child neglect, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.

Trung Tran, 40, was arrested Monday and is expected to appear on court Wednesday on charges of Intentionally Neglecting a Child and Physical Abuse/Failure to Prevent Bodily Harm to a Child in connection Avery Edwards' death.

Tran's wife and the boy's stepmother, Ellen, is already facing charges, after she told authorities the toddler fell down in a shower injuring his head. A child abuse expert disagreed the injuries could have happened that way, according to a criminal complaint.

Ellen Tran, 28, of Rhinelander is charged with first-degree reckless homicide. The toddler died of blunt force trauma to the head, the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Trung Tran told investigators he picked him up from the child's biological mother in Virginia April 1 for a visitation as the mother had custody. Tran, a doctor, said the boy "had not been bonding well" with the stepmother and she told him that he had fallen in the shower.

When asked by investigators about the fall, Ellen Tran, who has a nine-year-old son and 15-month-old daughter, said she could not remember how it happened, the complaint said.

A doctor at the Child Abuse Center at St. Joseph's Hospital in Marshfield, where the toddler died, said she was concerned about child abuse because the "injuries did not match the information being provided by the mother," the complaint said.

An attorney for the toddler's biological mother told investigators the child had some bruising when he returned from a visit with the father 10 months ago, the complaint said.