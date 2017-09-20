Man in gorilla mask, diaper cited after West Milwaukee Walmart p - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Man in gorilla mask, diaper cited after West Milwaukee Walmart prank

WEST MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WISN) -

No, it's not Halloween yet, but a man dressed in a gorilla mask and diaper found his way into a West Milwaukee Walmart.

Tony Kolstad was behind the camera of a Facebook Live video which shows the person in costume walking through the store, and interacting with customers and employees.

He eventually grabbed bananas off a display and started walking towards the doors.

Management intervened.

"We're going to have to ask you to leave," said one man.

The person in costume ran out of the store. Police eventually caught up with him and cited him for obstructing an officer.

Police told our Milwaukee affiliate WISN-TV the group actually bought the bananas ahead of time, then carried out the prank and pretended to steal the produce.

Kolstad admitted some people may have been scared or confused, but said, "Naughty Chimpy is misunderstood."

