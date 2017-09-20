Plover mother now missing for 6 months - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Plover mother now missing for 6 months

Posted:
By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -

Krista Sypher was reported missing March 20. Six months to the date, the search for her continues. 

She was last seen in the Village of Plover on March 13. Her husband reported her missing one week later.

Police said the investigation includes the search for possible remains

In the last major development in the case, detectives searched a Wisconsin Rapids landfill in connection to her disappearance. 

Plover Police Chief Dan Ault told Newsline 9 the department thinks about Sypher every day. He said he is satisfied with where the investigation is at, but cannot release any further details.

