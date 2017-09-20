Body found inside home after Waushara Co. fire

WAUSHARA COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A body was found inside a Waushara County home after a fire Tuesday night, according to the sheriff's department.

The home was located on North County Road A in the town of Bloomfield.

When the fire department arrived, the home was engulfed.

West Bloomfield and Poy Sippi asked for additional fire department to help with the fire.

The condition of the home is requiring a slow and cautious search.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire.

No other information has been released at this time.