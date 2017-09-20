Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Possible child predator - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Marathon County Crime Stoppers: Possible child predator

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Marathon County investigators need new clues to find a possible child predator.

Two boys reported a man approached them and made suggestive comments at the Motorama Antique Military Vehicle Show in Aniwa on Aug. 12.

The boys notified some adults and they contacted the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

Because the military show draws many photographers, investigators hope someone may have captured an image of the man.

The boys provided this description of him:

  • Race: White 
  • Height: 5'8"- 5'10"
  • Weight: 180-190 lbs.
  • Hair: Buzz cut with receding hairline
  • Eyes: Light brown
  • Unique Characteristics: Chipped teeth and hard of hearing
  • Clothing: Army green shirt with the Jeep logo inverted to read "Beer"

 If you have information about the man or any crime contact Marathon County Crime Stoppers at  1-877-409-8777.  

Other ways to submit a tip:

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.