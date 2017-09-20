Lincoln County Petsaver - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lincoln County Petsaver

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Our Lincoln County Petsaver for Wednesday is a dog brought to Wisconsin from an animal shelter in Texas, hard hit by Hurricane Harvey.

"Yes. Skeeter is one of about 20 dogs we received from a Texas shelter," Shelter Director Liz Friendenfels said. "The facilities there  are overwhelmed right now and the volunteers there are trying to make room for the influx of animals due to the hurricane."

Skeeter is a young dog and very friendly.

He is believed to be a Rhodesian Ridgeback/Terrier mix.

His adoption fee is $165 and that includes his neuter, vaccines and microchip.

If you want to find out more about him are any of the animals available at the shelter in Merrill call 6715-536-3459 or go to the shelter web page at www.furrypets.com

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.