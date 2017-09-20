Our Lincoln County Petsaver for Wednesday is a dog brought to Wisconsin from an animal shelter in Texas, hard hit by Hurricane Harvey.

"Yes. Skeeter is one of about 20 dogs we received from a Texas shelter," Shelter Director Liz Friendenfels said. "The facilities there are overwhelmed right now and the volunteers there are trying to make room for the influx of animals due to the hurricane."

Skeeter is a young dog and very friendly.

He is believed to be a Rhodesian Ridgeback/Terrier mix.

His adoption fee is $165 and that includes his neuter, vaccines and microchip.

If you want to find out more about him are any of the animals available at the shelter in Merrill call 6715-536-3459 or go to the shelter web page at www.furrypets.com