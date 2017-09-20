Body of boy, 15, pulled from pond near Racine County elementary - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Body of boy, 15, pulled from pond near Racine County elementary school

KANSASVILLE, Wis. (WISN) -

The body of a 15-year-old boy was pulled Wednesday from a pond near a Racine County elementary school.

Authorities confirmed earlier in the morning that they were conducting a death investigation at a pond located at the intersection of Felicia Run and Deer Meadow Drive.

The pond is next to Kansasville Grade School.

A woman was arrested at the scene. No other details were released or available.

