Beloit police warn homecoming revelers about dangers of fake guns

Beloit police say reports of homecoming revelers causing damage with BB guns put the students in extra danger.

On a post today on the department's Facebook page, police say that, "unfortunately, we have encountered a few students who are out with BB guns and have been causing damage."

A couple of these students were encountered in dimly lit areas and fortunately did not pull out their guns when encountered by police.

Police are reminding students that even in a brightly lit area, it can be difficult to distinguish real from fake, and when citizens call in "armed subjects." they will respond as though they are real until they know otherwise.

If anyone has a BB gun and decides to run around with it tucked into their waistband, police say absolutely do not move if confronted by police.

Fortunately, the students that had BB guns on them didn't try to run off and stopped and followed all commands, police say.

Police also emphasize there are legally armed citizens and if they encounter a student or someone with a BB gun, they may take action, and police say they do not want anyone getting hurt.

Beloit Memorial High School's homecoming game is Friday, Sept. 22, 2017.