MAKING THE GRADE: New STEM center sets UW Marshfield/Wood Co. apart

A new STEM center is putting The University of Wisconsin-Marshfield/Wood County on the map, and we're featuring it in our next "Making the Grade with Rebecca."

The new Everett Roehl STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) Center was unveiled earlier this month.

Professors and students alike are thrilled to have a "state of the art" space to learn.

From brand new labs to study spaces designed to enhance student-teacher interactions, the center is offering students a big college education at a small school.

The plans were years in the making and something UW officials said is important for the future of Wisconsin.

"If we're talking about healthcare, if we're talking about the new bio-tech industry we are trying to support in this state, they all need those STEM degrees as that basic education," Cathy Sandeen, Chancellor of UW Colleges & UW-Extension, said.

Tuesday September 26 on Newsline 9 at 10 Rebecca Ribley will take you to the Everett Roehl STEM Center.