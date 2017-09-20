Reminder: Brewers, Cubs game time changes this weekend

Three Brewers games times have been changed from the original schedule, two of which are when the Crew and the Cubs go head to head in Milwaukee.

The Sept. 22 game was moved up to a 6:35 start from a 7:10 start to accommodate a national telecast. The game will be on ESPN nationally and Fox Sports Wisconsin locally.

The Sept. 23 at Miller Park was moved from a night game to a 12:05 p.m. start. The game will now be televised nationally on FOX.

The Brewers will take on Cincinnati on Sept. 28. That game time was changed from a 7:10 p.m. start to 3:10 p.m. That game will still air on FOX Sports Wisconsin.