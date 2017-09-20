Report: Packers bringing back Ricky Jean Francois

After a brief hiatus, the Green Bay Packers are bringing back veteran defensive lineman Ricky Jean Francois, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Packers released Francois after the first regular season game to make room for Geronimo Allison and the promotion of rookie Adam Pankey from the practice squad.

Jean Francois played six snaps on defense in the Packer's season-opening win over the Seahawks.

Jean Francois will rejoin the Packers as a free agent just a few days after defensive lineman Mike Daniels left the game against the Falcons with a hamstring injury.

The timing suggests Daniels will be out for at least this week's game against the Bengals.