Lightning likely causes house fire in Vilas Co.

By Cassandra Ambrosius, Content Manager
VILAS COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) -

Lightning likely caused a fire that destroyed a home in Vilas County, according to Lt. Dale Soltow.

The call came in Wednesday morning for a house fire on the 4700 block of Lavigne Rd in Manitowish Waters.

Officials say the homeowner reported seeing lightning nearby and smelled smoke a short time later. The home is a total loss.

Several different departments assisted with the scene.

