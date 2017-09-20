Memorials defaced near Madison synagogue

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police are investigating graffiti found sprayed on a historical marker this morning which is near the Gates of Heaven Synagogue in James Madison Park.



Officers responded to the "Voluntarios Internacionales de la Libertad" marker, which is located in the after a passerby noticed red spray paint on the memorial around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017.



The words "TRUMP RULES" and "ANTIFA SUCKS" were found as were a couple of swastikas.

City of Madison Parks is in the process of cleaning the memorial, which is dedicated to international volunteers who fought in the Spanish Civil War in the 1930's. Many of them came from Wisconsin.

The monuments are near the historic Gates of Heaven Synagogue, which prompted a response from the Jewish Federation of Madison.

"The Jewish Federation of Madison is saddened by the news of the appearance of hateful graffiti outside of the historic Gates of Heaven Synagogue which is still used for worship during this significant holiday season," the group wrote in a statement. "While it is unknown who is behind this display of bigotry and hate, or what their intentions were, we unequivocally condemn the use of hate speech and symbols of hate. We are grateful for the support of our local law enforcement officials for their well orchestrated response today.

"It is especially sad for us in the Jewish community to deal with this incident as we look forward to welcoming our New Year, 5778, this evening. We enter this year hopeful that this will be a year of peace, security, health and prosperity for all people everywhere."