Athlete of the Week: Sami Miles, Wausau East

As a sophomore, Sami Miles hit a major milestone in her athletic career; she made it to the WIAA State Tennis Tournament. The following year, however, one match stood in her way from making her second straight trip to Madison.

"It was just a devastating feeling because I've been playing tennis for like 12 years so it felt like I wasn't doing what I was supposed to be doing and there was a lot of pressure on me as a person.

But the past is the past and the senior is using that setback as ammunition for her redemption year at Wausau East.

"I hit a lot in the summer, I go to summer camps, I hit with Mark and Paul Bailey at the Tennis Center, so I'm just trying to gain something from everything I've been doing," Miles said.

Miles is the Lumberjacks No.1 singles player--a title she has earned through years of grit, hard work and training during the offseason.

"It's nice to just be a role model for the younger girls here," Miles said. "I don't know how to explain it, it's just a great feeling."

Miles modestly puts that characteristic honor aside when it comes to team practice.

"I think of so many of these girls as sisters," Miles said. "We came here at midnight, which wasn't going to be a productive practice, but we put our car headlights on and we had glow sticks on, so even though we probably weren't getting much better, it was just being a team and we're basically one big family."

Despite her entire family playing the sport, Miles says her future in tennis is uncharted, but she is unwilling to put that racket down just yet.

"Once I won it's just an unexplainable feeling...it's amazing. It's like everything pays off," Miles said.