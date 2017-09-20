Body of boy, 15, pulled from pond near Racine County elementary school

The body of a 15-year-old boy was pulled Wednesday from a pond near a Racine County elementary school.

Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling identified the boy as Austin Sanders, a sophomore at Union Grove High School.

Authorities confirmed earlier in the morning that they were conducting a death investigation at a pond located at the intersection of Felicia Run and Deer Meadow Drive in the town of Dover.

The pond is next to Kansasville Grade School.

A worker from a landscaping crew told our affiliate, WISN 12 News, he helped pull the teen's body from the water. They heard the dad yelling, and saw him trying to revive his son .

The Racine County Sheriff's Office said the death does not appear to be suspicious in nature, but Schmaling said he is not ruling anything out.

The boy's mother was arrested at the scene on a drug charge and for bail-jumping, Schmaling said.

Austin's father made the 911 call.

Union Grove High School will have bereavement counselors at the school Thursday.