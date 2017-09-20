Deer versus car crashes up in central Wisconsin

Deer versus car crashes are increasing in central Wisconsin, according to experts.

"This year's been the most we've ever had for deer hits," said Kevin Stark, manager of Brickner's in Wausau.

Four damaged cars were in the shop at Brickner's of Wausau Wednesday and about 12 deer-crashed cars are scheduled to visit the shop by next week.

"A lot of heavy front end, side damage, through the windshield, through the side door windows, ranging anywhere from one thousand to ten thousand dollars worth of damage," said Stark.

Experts said the problem isn't expected to get better anytime soon.

"It's going to get worse before it gets better," said Justen Gaiche, an employee at Chase Outdoors.

"The worst time for auto crashes with deer is generally late October to mid-November, predominantly because the breeding season and the rut, where bucks are less aware of their surroundings and they're busy running all over kingdom come in search of love so it's only going to get progressively worse," said Gaiche.

Stark said not to swerve if you see a deer, just to slow down and always be aware of your surroundings.

"If you swerve you can end up with a lot more damage, hurt yourself, go into the ditch, hit trees, which we've had before, swerve to miss a deer and end up with way more damage and worse than if they were to just hit the deer," said Stark.

Gaiche said deer are most active in the dark, so he recommends to be careful late at night and early in the morning.