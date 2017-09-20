Frazier's walk-off homer lifts Pirates by Brewers 6-4 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Frazier's walk-off homer lifts Pirates by Brewers 6-4

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- Adam Frazier hit a two-run homer off Milwaukee closer Corey Knebel with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 6-4 victory on Wednesday night.

The Pirates tied it in the eighth on a throwing error by Knebel then ended a seven-game losing streak when Frazier homered into the first row of seats in the right-field stands.

Jesus Aguilar and Domingo Santana homered for the Brewers but Milwaukee missed a chance to pull into a tie with Colorado for the second wild-card spot in the National League.

Knebel (1-2) had converted 21 straight save opportunities. Milwaukee lost for just the third time in its last 12 games.

Felipe Rivero (5-2) earned the victory in relief. Frazier finished 2 for 5 with four RBIs. Starling Marte added two hits for the Pirates

