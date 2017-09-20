Wausau student, business owner use t-shirts to promote kindness

A Wausau teenager is using t-shirts to spread a positive message in her school and community.

Emma Busig, a senior at Wausau East, partnered with Randy Verhassel, the owner of Evolutions in Design, a business in Wausau, to sell t-shirts that read 'Dude, Be Nice.'

"I've definitely known kids who are going through a lot," said Busig. "Be nice to someone today, give someone a compliment."

Busig said she hopes that the shirts remind people to be kind to others.

"It's more than a t-shirt you wear around, it's a lifestyle that comes with it and that lifestyle's showing others that you appreciate them and showing gratitude to those around you," said Busig.

Busig got the idea for the shirts from a company called Dude Be Nice. They sell clothing with positive messages but also have a nationwide project called that aims to treat people better.

"We kinda set up a plan so we can recognize every single person in our school," said Busig.

As part of 'Dude Be Nice' week, Busig said Wausau East will be recognizing different people throughout the school for their hard work.

"I think there's a lot of unsung heroes in Wausau, especially in my school, that's kinda why I started it, I think there's a lot of staff who doesn't necessarily get the recognition they deserve," said Busig.

Verhassel said they sold 76 t-shirts within two days, and he's already ordered more.

"This is a message i think we need to get out to the community not just the school," said Verhassel. "Most people smile when they see it."

The shirts are being sold for $20.

The proceeds will be used in part on recognizing students and faculty at the school.

Busig said they also hope to bring the CEO of Dude Be Nice to central Wisconsin to talk to students and to get other schools involved.