Ex-prosecutors unsure if nursing home deaths involved crimes

Posted:

By TERRY SPENCER
Associated Press

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) -- Two former prosecutors say nine deaths at a Florida nursing home that lost its air conditioning during Hurricane Irma may not result in criminal charges.

David Weinstein and Bob Dekle said prosecutors may not be able to prove the owner and staff at the Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills knew their actions would result in deaths or great bodily injury. Home officials have said they tried to keep the patients comfortable by using fans, coolers and ice and were monitoring their body temperatures.

Former U.S. Attorney Kendall Coffey disagreed, saying charges are warranted given "the magnitude of the tragedy."

The first eight patients died Sept. 13, three days after Irma struck. The ninth died Tuesday.

