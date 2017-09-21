Emails point to Manafort offer to brief Russian in campaign - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Emails point to Manafort offer to brief Russian in campaign

By CHAD DAY
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- When he served as President Donald Trump's campaign chairman, Paul Manafort offered to give "private briefings" to a Russian billionaire who the U.S. government says is close to President Vladimir Putin.

That's according to a July 2016 email exchange that's been uncovered.

The Washington Post first reported the episode. Manafort's spokesman confirms to AP that the emails were legitimate but says no such briefings happened.

The email exchange is among thousands of pages of material turned over to congressional committees by the Trump campaign. It is also in the possession of special counsel Robert Mueller, who is investigating whether there was any coordination between Trump associates and Russians looking to interfere in the presidential campaign.

Manafort has denied any wrongdoing.

