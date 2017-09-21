A stunned Puerto Rico seeks to rebuild after Hurricane Maria - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

A stunned Puerto Rico seeks to rebuild after Hurricane Maria

Posted:

By DANICA COTO
Associated Press

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) -- Tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans stunned by a hurricane that crushed concrete balconies and paralyzed the island with landslides, flooding and downed trees vowed to slowly rebuild amid an economic crisis as rescue crews fanned out across the U.S. territory.

The extent of the damage is unknown given that dozens of municipalities remain isolated and without communication after Maria hit the island Wednesday morning as a Category 4 storm with 155 mph winds, the strongest hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in over 80 years.

Uprooted trees and widespread flooding blocked many highways and streets across the island, creating a maze that forced drivers to go against traffic and past police cars that used loudspeakers to warn people they must respect a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew imposed by the governor to ensure everyone's safety.

