Baby in intensive care after first responders called to possible drowning

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- A 10-month old baby is in intensive care after first responders were called to a possible drowning at a motel in Lake Delton.



The Lake Delton Police Department says officers were called to Delton Motel just before 8 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the parents were in the motel room at the time of the incident. The baby and a 2-year-old child were in the bath tub. A press release says the mother left the children unattended and when she came back, she found the baby face down in the water. The mother took the baby out and called 911. Officers performed resuscitation efforts.



The baby was transported to UW-Madison Hospital.