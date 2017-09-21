State senator wants UW-Madison to investigate controversial video

A video produced by University of Wisconsin-Madison students shows pigs as cops being beheaded.

A state senator released a copy of the video and said UW needs to take action against the students.

Republican state Sen. Steve Nass sent out an email saying the video itself is racist.

"It's vile, anti-police. Unbelievable, quite frankly, when I first saw it," Nass said.

Nass wants a full investigation into the video, which was directed and produced by University of Wisconsin-Madison student Eneale Pickett. In the video, police officers are portrayed as pigs and, at the end, beheaded.

Pickett told the school newspaper it reflects his views on police brutality and racism. It's also being used to promote his clothing line.

"Is this free speech? This is not free speech when you're inciting violence. This is like yelling fire in a crowded theater," Nass said.

UW-Madison released a statement saying in part:

"UW-Madison strives to provide a welcoming and inclusive campus environment, while allowing everyone to share ideas and political views in exercise of their free speech rights. However, the university strongly condemns the glorification of violence such as that contained in the promotion of a student-produced clothing line."

"I think the school needs to do everything under their administrative rules. If it were up to me, Steve Nass, I'd kick them out of school, tell them goodbye. You're wasting space for good students who want to obey the law and not incite violence," Nass said.

Pickett also gained attention last year for his clothing. He made hoodies that said, "All white people are racist."

Our Milwaukee affiliate tried to contact Pickett, but he did not return calls.