Wisconsin health officials launch new school immunization website

Eau Claire (WQOW) -- Wisconsin parents can now check how many of their kids' classmates are vaccinated because of a new website.

Wisconsin Health Officials launched an interactive Wisconsin School Immunization Rates website, which makes it easy for anyone to view school immunization data.

The different colors show which percent of students meet the minimum vaccination requirements school districts have to meet in the state.

Not only is the website helpful for parents with students in school, it's also beneficial for state health care providers, like the public health nurses at Eau Claire City-County Health Department. Public health nurses told our Eau Claire affiliate the website lets them collaborate with local schools to make sure students in the Chippewa Valley are up to date with vaccines.

"It's important for the Health Department to be able to have access to that data so that we can observe trends in the data and therefore focus our efforts on the areas of greatest need. It also allows us information to share with our healthcare partners and that way we're giving parents consistent messaging about vaccinations," said Allison Gosbin, a public health nurse with the Eau Claire City-County Health Department.

In Marathon County, the school systems range from 91 percent to 100 percent of the minimum immunization requirements.