Police: Woman dead after early morning shooting

A woman is dead after a early morning shooting on Appleton's east side, and police are calling it a homicide investigation.

Officers were called to a duplex in the 3300 block of E. Canary Street about 2 a.m. on Thursday. It's near the College Avenue and 441 Interchange.

When officers arrived, they found a 58-year-old man in the driveway, who said a woman was inside with gunshots wounds. He surrendered to police and is in custody. The man lived in the home.

Sgt. Dave Lund of the Appleton Police Department said a 48-year-old woman was shot multiple times inside the duplex. She was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be completed in Milwaukee Thursday morning.

Appleton Police have not said the relation between the two people.

Our crew on scene said there was a heavy police presence, with some officers carrying rifles. A fire truck responded.

A family member later arrived and crossed through crime scene tape. Officers said he had a black carjack in his hand. He was approaching quickly and aggressively. They told him to stop, put down his weapon and he did.

Family or friends of woman shot return to talk to police, yelling & visibly upset. pic.twitter.com/WIwFDQ09HR — Kristyn Allen (@KAllenWBAY) September 21, 2017

A baby was taken from the scene on Canary Street around 7:15 Thursday morning.

Appleton Police say there is no threat to the public and appears to be a domestic situation. They are now waiting for search warrants.

More information is expected to to be released later in the day.

Baby that was taken belonged to suspect's daughter who lived on other side of duplex. The daughter took the baby and left with family. — Kristyn Allen (@KAllenWBAY) September 21, 2017