Free dentistry day for veterans day, Friday

Veterans in the Wausau area have the opportunity to receive free dental services on Friday, September 22.

Quirt Family Dentistry in Schofield is part of the nationwide www.FreeDentistryDay.org network.

Last year, the program helped 2,500 patients receive more than $1,000,000 in free care at dental offices across the United States.

During Veteran’s Free Dentistry Day, a choice of one free cleaning, filling, or extraction will be provided per military member on Friday, September 22 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 3417 Schofield Avenue in Schofield.

Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Veterans are asked to please bring a valid form of Veteran’s Identification (Veteran’s I.D., license with Veteran’s stamp or DD214). For more information, please call 715-355-5570 or visit www.QuirtFamilyDentistry-Schofield.com