Free dentistry day for veterans day, Friday - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Free dentistry day for veterans day, Friday

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Veterans in the Wausau area have the opportunity to receive free dental services on Friday, September 22.

Quirt Family Dentistry in Schofield is part of the nationwide www.FreeDentistryDay.org network.

Last year, the program helped 2,500 patients receive more than $1,000,000 in free care at dental offices across the United States.

During Veteran’s Free Dentistry Day, a choice of one free cleaning, filling, or extraction will be provided per military member on Friday, September 22 between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 3417 Schofield Avenue in Schofield.

Patients will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Veterans are asked to please bring a valid form of Veteran’s Identification (Veteran’s I.D., license with Veteran’s stamp or DD214). For more information, please call 715-355-5570  or  visit  www.QuirtFamilyDentistry-Schofield.com

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.