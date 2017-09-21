Walker to sign state budget at elementary school - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

NEENAH, Wis. (WBAY) -

Wis. Gov. Scott Walker will sign the state budget Thursday during a visit to Tullar Elementary School in Neenah.

The event is scheduled for 12:20 p.m.

The $76 billion, two-year spending plan, was handed over to Gov. Walker on Wednesday. It includes $639 million in funding for K-12 schools over two years.

Neenah Joint School District's communications manager says Tullar fourth and fifth graders will attend the budget signing ceremony.

Gov. Walker is using his veto pen on a number of items in the budget. Click here to see the full list.

