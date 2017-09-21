Packers' Perry to have surgery on hand, no timetable for return

Packers top pass rusher Nick Perry is scheduled for hand surgery and there is not yet an official timetable for his return, head coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday.

McCarthy said he does not have much medical information on his injured hand and should be able to provide more after the surgery. He did not specify which hand it is or when the surgery is.

The injury is not believed to be as serious as the one Perry sustained last year and he may only miss one game, NFL network reports.

Perry, who had a career high 11 sacks last year before signing a 5 year, $60 million contract in March, sustained a similar injury last season that forced him to miss two games. Perry was able to return, playing the final portion of the regular season and the playoffs with a club on the injured hand.

McCarthy said injuries like this are more likely for Perry because of his "violent" play-style.

"He's a violent football player," McCarthy said. "He's physical and he plays the game the right way. You look at his play style and that's really part of his game, the violence that he plays with with his hands."

#Packers LB Nick Perry is having surgery on his hand (a finger, more specifically), and almost certainly out this week. Will return shortly — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2017

The Packers are still unsure if Perry will be able to play with the protective club on his hand again this year. That will be determined once the surgery is completed.

Green Bay is expected to get veteran pass rusher Ahmad Brooks back this week. Brooks, who was signed late in the preseason, missed Sunday's game in Atlanta with a concussion but returned to practice Wednesday. McCarthy said Brooks' role will be "bigger" with Perry out.